Three persons lynch a truck driver for harassing woman

Three persons arrested by Palghar police for allegedly lynching a truck driver on the Bhiwandi-Manor highway on Monday. The driver, identified as Harendra Singh (48) truck driver who had lynched for allegedly passing comments at the wife of one of the accused in the lynching case.

The truck driver allegedly passing comments her, blocked the woman’s path and did not allow her two-wheeler to overtake the truck. The woman informed her husband, who came with two of his friends, chased the truck driver and after forcing him to stop, allegedly beat him to death.

Read More: Best Exercises for People with Diabetes

The incident took place around 7.30pm when Singh was headed for Silvassa from Bhiwandi. On the Bhiwandi-Manor highway, he saw the woman riding a two-wheeler. After the woman called up her husband Kiran Bhoir, he along with two of his friends Jayesh Patil and Devendra Patil, residents of Sapne village in Wada, chased the truck. They got Singh to halt his vehicle and allegedly beat him up. The accused allegedly smashed his head with bricks lying at the spot. By the time Singh was rushed to a hospital, he was declared dead.

The Wada police registered a case of murder and arrested Bhoir along with his two friends. The police also registered a case against the deceased truck driver for outraging the modesty of the woman. The three arrested were remanded in police custody till April 21.