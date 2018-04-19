See Virat Kohli’s less known ex. lover: Is she better than Anushka: See Pics

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married last year in a grand ceremony. Both of them have dated each other for quite a long before getting hitched.

However, both of them have their past, while Anushka dated actor Ranveer Singh before Virat, even Virat dated someone before Anushka. And no, it is not Deepika Padukone we are talking about.

Before Anushka Virat was in a relationship with Isabelle Leite who is a model and actress from Brazil who has worked in Bollywood. In Bollywood industry, she played the lead role in the film ‘Sixteen’ in 2013

Also Read: See why Anushka blows a kiss to Virat during IPL match: Video

After that, in the year 2014, she appeared in another film named ‘Old Jeans’.

Both of these films could not show anything extra on big-screen and hence were a complete flop. But people started recognising her for her beauty.

Isabell and Virat Kohli started dating each other but after some time Anushka Sharma came to Virat’s life and both of them got married. Isabel often appears in TV ads and is quite active on Instagram. Nonetheless, Virat and Anushka are living a happy married life now.