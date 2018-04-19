Wink beauty Priya Varrier’s make up video went viral: Video

‘Wink’ Queen Priya Prakash Varrier who took the internet by storm and became an overnight star after her famous ‘wink’ video went viral on the social media. The 18-year-old actress floored everyone with her ‘eye’ act, and in turn got a massive fan following on Instagram and Twitter.Now, a video featuring Priya in a make-up room is going viral on the internet. The actress recently featured in an ad on television.

There are several fan clubs dedicated to Priya, who shared pictures and videos related to her. One such fan page on Instagram/Twitter posted the latest video featuring Priya in a make-up room, cheerfully getting hair straightened.

By the end of the video, Priya treated her fans by raising her eyebrows in the same ‘Odu Adaar’ fashion and signed off with a wink.

Priya got her instant fame after a small clip from her debut Malayalam film ‘Oru Adaar Love’ went viral. It was a clip taken from the song ‘Manikya Malaraya Poovi’ where Priya got the big thumbs up from the viewers for her expressions. Her ‘winking’ act won many hearts in the song.