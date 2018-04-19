After Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, Yet another Bollywood actress Launch Her Own Clothing Brand

Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor launched Rheson, Anushka Sharma’s Nush also made its way to the stands. And now, Taapsee Pannu is set to go down the same route.

Taapsee’s clothing line has been in development for some time now and there has been some major progress. She has been approached by a few leading apparel brands to come on board. She has liked a few of the offers and is most likely to launch her own label towards the end of this year. It is said to be something along the lines of Kriti Sanon’s Ms Taken

Also Read: Sunny Leone to launch her own digital make-up tutorial app