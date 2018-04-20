An 11-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Kawardha district of Chhattisgarh on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The tragic incident occurred at Podhi village in Kawardha district, the home district of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh, during a wedding.

“The victim had gone to attend the wedding ceremony of her relative when she was lured by the accused with a promise of a soft drink. He then took her to a secluded place and raped her. After the rape, the accused tried to strangulate her but he was unsuccessful. He then attacked her with a big stone and killed her,” informed Lal Umed Singh, the Superintendent of Police (SP), Kawardha district.

The dead body of the victim was found on Thursday morning from near a stream outside the village.

The police have arrested 25-year-old Uttam Sahu for the crime and charged him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act.

“The accused is a friend of the victim’s relative. He was produced before a court today (Friday),” the SP added.

According to the police sources, the accused was apprehended as the victim girl was last seen with him and bloodstains were found on his clothes.