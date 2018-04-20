Abhishek Bachchan Shares a wonderful painting with wife Aishwarya On His 11th Wedding Anniversary

Today is the 11th wedding anniversary of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai and on this occasion, Bachchan took to social media to share a beautiful painting of the two. In a picture made by Fifi Y Fitrida, Bachchan is giving a peck on Rai’s forehead. The two, who had become close friends after acting together in movies such as Kuch Naa Kaho, Umrao Jaan (2010), Guru, etc. tied the knot on 20 April 2007 after Bachchan proposed Rai while filming Dhoom 2. They have an adorable six-year-old daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan.

