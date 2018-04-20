Actress Arshi Khan’s latest hot photoshoot – See Pics

Arshi Khan is an Indian model, actress, internet celebrity and reality television personality.She gained attention after participating in the eleventh season of the reality show Bigg Boss, and for the controversial images, videos and comments she subsequently posted to social media.During her stay in Bigg Boss house, she was Google India’s second-most searched entertainer of 2017, after Sunny Leone.

