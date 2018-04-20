An under-construction building in Kochi collapsed; no casualities

An under-construction building collapsed in Kochi late Thursday night, police said. However, no casualties are reported yet. The building, which was set to house a garments showroom progress to completion, collapsed in Kaloor with its foundation sinking significantly below the ground. Piling work was reportedly going on at the spot.

However, since the incident occurred late at night, at around 10 pm, there were no workers present at the site. A few earth moving equipment are also feared to have sunk below the ground.

An official at the Ernakulam Town police station said officers and personnel from the fire department are already arrived at the spot and are clearing the scattered fragments. The building was located close to the Kochi Metro elevated corridor and services have been curtailed for the section for now as a precautionary measure. KMRL is likely to operate services through Kaloor on Saturday only after a safety assessment.