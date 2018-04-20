ANOTHER BJP LEADER STIRS UP CONTROVERSY; BREAKING NEWS!!!

This is a breaking news. After Sanjay Patil, another BJP leader stirs up controversy.
Recently, Governor was trolled on Twitter for invading the “personal space” of a senior journalist and touched her cheek.
READ ALSO: Karnataka polls is “Hindu vs Muslim fight”; BJP MLA’s hate speech
And now, another BJP leader shares a derogatory post on women scribes.
The BJP leader shares and Facebook post maligning women journalists.
Further details awaiting.
READ ALSO: Journalist furious over Governor’s pat; Twitter splits into 2