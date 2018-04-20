Apple launches Apple iPad 2018 edition with pencil support in India

Apple has launched it’s latest model in the iPad lineup for the Indian market. Dubbed the 6th Generation iPad, the new model comes with support for the Apple Pencil. It starts at Rs 28,000 for the base 32GB with Wi-Fi only variant and goes up to Rs 46,300 for the top-end 128GB with Wi-Fi + LTE variant.

The new 2018 model is a minor upgrade of last year’s 9.7-inch iPad 5th Generation. The 6th Generation model retains the same 9.7-inch Retina display from the old model. However, what’s new here is the processor — Apple’s A10 Fusion SoC lifted off from the iPhone 7. The new model also comes preloaded with iOS 11.3 as its operating system. The newly upgraded firepower has been introduced to make the iPad a tool for learning — thanks to Apple’s ARKit, which is a part of the latest iOS. The new A10 processor can handle demanding Augmented Reality applications with more ease as compared to 2017 model’s A9 CPU.

The 2018 iPad also sports an 8MP rear camera and a 1.2MP front-mounted FaceTime HD camera. It’s equipped with a bigger 8000mAh battery, which Apple claims to provide an uninterrupted stamina of approximately 10 hours — this is primarily useful for students and teachers. The 2018 iPad also sports TouchID for biometric verification.

Since Apple has aimed it as an educational device, the new iPad also gets support for the Apple Pencil, which costs Rs 7,600 in the Indian market. The Pencil acts a stylus for display and can be charged from the Lightning Port of the iPad. Apple has also reworked its suite of iWork app, which is now claimed to offer better productivity when combined with Pencil.