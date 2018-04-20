Aravind Kejriwal congratulated Swati Maliwalto ensures death penalty for child rapists.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal, on Friday and asked her to stop her hunger strike after the Centre reported the Supreme Court that it has outset the process to amend the POCSO Act to ensure death penalty in child rapists.

Maliwal is on hunger strike for the past ten days, at Delhi’s Azad Maidan in support of the death penalty to the convicts in Kathua and Unnao rape incidents. “If PM Modi could implement demonetization in a single night, then he could ensure a “system for women’s safety”, the DCW chief had said on the third day of her strike.

In the tweet, Kejriwal also said that they should now work for effective implementation of the law.

“Congratulations Swati. Jai Hind. You should now end the fast. We all should now work towards effective implementation of these laws and keep working towards rest of the demands,” he tweeted.

Congratulations @SwatiJaiHind U shud now end the fast. We all shud now work towards effective implementation of these laws and keep working towards rest of the demands. https://t.co/Ph9X3PQomg — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 20, 2018

Maliwal has refused to end her strike despite medical warnings issued by doctors. “The police initially asked me to vacate the place. Now the DCP has come with entire police force with a false doctors’ report saying my life is in danger. But I can run for 5 km. They will forcibly pick me up in the night. They are not allowing me to consult a private doctor. What is the fear @narendramodi?” she had tweeted.

Hundreds have been gathering up every day to support Maliwal, fight with her and for themselves. Besides Kejriwal, who visited Maliwal on Sunday, several politicians including BJP’s Shatrughan Sinha, JD(U)’s Sharad Yadav and deputy CM Manish Sisodia have also called on the DCW chief since she sat in protest. Maliwal was also visited by the parents of the December 16 gangrape victim.