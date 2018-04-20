China defends Pakistan against Modi’s ‘terror export factory’ remark

China on Friday defended Pakistan against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark that Islamabad was a “terror export factory”, saying the country must be supported in the fight against “terrorism”.

At an event in London on Thursday, Modi said India will not tolerate those who export terror.

“When someone has put a terror export factory in place, attacks my people, has no power to fight a war so attempts to attack behind the back… in such a case, Modi knows to how to give a reply in the same language,” the PM had said in an obvious reference to Pakistan.

Asked about Modi’s remark, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said: “Terrorism is an enemy faced by all. The international community should work together to combat terrorism. The international community should also support the efforts of Pakistan in fighting terrorism and cooperate with it.”

Beijing also hinted that the issue of terrorism will be on the agenda of discussion at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) when the eight-member block, joined by India and Pakistan last year, holds its annual meeting at the Chinese city of Qingdao in June.

Asked if the issue of terrorism will be discussed at the foreign ministers’ meet of SCO, Hua said: “As for the foreign ministers’ meeting on terrorism, I believe it is a purpose of the SCO to promote relevant cooperation in the field.”