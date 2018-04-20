Congress leader joins BJP ahead of Karnataka Polls

Congress leader N.Y. Gopalakrishna on Friday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of party’s chief ministerial candidate for upcoming Karnataka assembly elections B.S. Yeddyurappa.

The development comes ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 224-member assembly.

The results will be declared on May 15.