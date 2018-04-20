Finally,Rajinikanth’s Kaala gets release date

Rajinikanth’s highly anticipated film Kaala is all set to hit the screens on June 7.

Rajinikanth s Kaala is directed by Pa. Ranjith and produced by Rajinikanth s son-in-law Dhanush K Raja under the banner of Wunderbar Films along with Lyca Productions. It also features Huma Qureshi, Nana Patekar, Sampath, Sayaji Shinde and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. The music of the film is composed by Santhosh Narayanan. Kaala marks the second collaboration between director Pa. Ranjith and actor Rajinikanth after Kabali, which was a successful affair at the box office. Apart from Tamil, the film will be simultaneously released in Telugu and Hindi dubbed versions.

The film was earlier supposed to release on April 27 but was postponed due to the strike in the Tamil industry. But a day before yesterday, the strike was called off which helped many Tamil films to see the day of light. The makers of Rajinikanth’s Kaala recently released the new poster of the film revealing the new release date. The gangster drama will release on November 7 across the country.