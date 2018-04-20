Fruits That Are Good for Diabetic patients

Whether you eat a low-carb or high-carb fruit, as long as the serving size contains 15 grams of carbohydrates, the effect on your blood sugar is the same.

When you’re looking for a diabetes-friendly treat that can help keep your blood sugar within a healthy range, look no farther than the produce drawer of your refrigerator or the fruit basket on your kitchen table. Many types of fruit are loaded with good-for-you vitamins and minerals, as well as fibre — a powerful nutrient that can help regulate blood sugar levels and decrease your risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Here are few lists of fruits which can help in curing the disease to much extent:

Pomegranates: As per the experts, Pomegranates are rich in antioxidants thereby, it protects you from free-radicals and chronic diseases. It also helps in lowering the levels of bad cholesterol and resistance, which the body has against insulin.

Apple: Rich in hypoglycaemic, an apple contains plenty of fibre which is an impeccable ingredient for a diabetic. It also contains the chemical Pectin, that has the capability of reducing blood sugar levels and the requirement of insulin in the body by almost 50%.

Berries: This fruit has the capability to transform glucose into energy, which reduces the increased glucose levels by a considerable amount. Further, they increase the release of insulin. Thus, it maintains the glucose levels in the body.

Guava: Guava with a low glycaemic index, guava is very rich in dietary fibre that helps ease constipation (a common diabetic complaint) and can lower the chance of developing type-2 diabetes. Guavas are also high in vitamin A and vitamin C.

Papaya: Papaya Natural antioxidants in papaya make it a great choice for diabetics. As diabetics are prone to many ailments, like heart or nerve damage caused by irregular blood sugar levels, the diet having papaya can obstruct future cell damage for a better and longer lifespan.

Jamun: Its leaves are good for diabetic patients. As it has anti-diabetic features. This helps to convert starch into energy and keep the blood sugar levels in check, it has a low glycemic index. It reduces the symptoms of diabetes like frequent urination and thrusting.

Orange: The glycemic load of an orange is about 5, a low number that indicates that only small rise in blood glucose.Be cautious don’t consume orange juice.

Amla: It has a good source of chromium which helps in keeping the pancreas healthy, it also helps in managing blood sugar levels.

