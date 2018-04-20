Gun attack in Saudi Arabia : 4 police officers killed,several injured

Four Saudi officers were shot dead and four others wounded Thursday when their checkpoint came under gunfire in southern Asir province, state media said citing the interior ministry.

Three officers were instantly killed when the outpost came under attack, the Saudi Press Agency reported, without specifying who was behind it.

“Security officials have succeeded in identifying a number of suspects involved in the crime and arrested two of them, both Saudi nationals,” SPA said.

“In the interest of the investigation, their names cannot be revealed.”

A third Saudi suspect opened fire as he tried to escape, killing another officer and wounding four others, SPA added.

The attack comes as Saudi Arabia is embroiled in a long running conflict in its southern neighbour Yemen, dubbed by the United Nations as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.