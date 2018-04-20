Here is an actress who became alcoholic because of her husband and father in law

Babita also known by her married name Babita Kapoor, is a former Indian actress of Sindhi and Britishdescent, who appeared in Bollywood films. The daughter of actor Hari Shivdasani, she is the first cousin of her contemporary actress Sadhana Shivdasani.

Her debut film was Raaz, opposite Rajesh Khanna. From 1966 to 1973, she starred in nineteen films as the lead heroine, including the box office successes Dus Lakh, Haseena Maan Jayegi (1968), Farz (1967), Kismat (1968), Ek Shriman Ek Shrimati, Doli, Tumse Achcha Kaun Hai, Kal Aaj Aur Kal (1971), Jeet, Banphool and Ek Hasina Do Diwane. Following her marriage to actor Randhir Kapoor in 1971, she acted in Jeet and Ek Hasina Do Diwane. Her subsequent release, Sone Ke Hath flopped and she decided to leave her film career. The couple have two daughters, film actresses Karisma and Kareena.

Babita was born on 20th April 1948. She was just 23 when Randhir married her. All in all her Bollywood career was over and she became a rich housewife with 2 daughters Karisma and Kareena.

Showman Raj Kapoor had a habit of throwing frequent parties with plenty of booze and hot women around. Randhir was also a big time alcoholic and this lead Babita also into alcoholism.

Kareena is also fully into alcohol and smoking just like her parents.Babita had the frustration of a failed marriage for which she even sacrificed her career. Alcohol is a kind of culture in the Raj Kapoor family.