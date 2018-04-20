Here is the list of places you should visit in Goa

Calangute Beach

Calangute is also called the ‘Queen of beaches’ in Goa and among the best beaches in Goa. As stories go on, hippies had discovered this beach during the 60’s so is it famous since then. Calangute along with Candolim, Baga and Anjuna form part of a stretch of beach extending from just outside Panaji city to Fort Aguada. Calangute Beach is a 4-mile long beach that lies between Baga and Candolim beach. It is also among the top beaches of Goa.

The beach is wide with soft sand but the sea is rough. Watching the sunset and sunrise at Calangute Beach is a mesmerizing experience. During the months from June-September visitors refrain from visiting the place due to rough sea and tides which make it dangerous to swim but locals believe that Calangute is at its best during the monsoon months.

A most suitable occasion to visit this beach is Christmas and New Year eves while it welcomes enough rush. It also witnesses a large number of tourists representing many age groups visiting in the summers. They spend time here sunbathing so do they enjoy rejuvenating sea breezes in the Calangute Beach. So it is natural that it is overcrowded in both in peak and offseasons.

There are several beach restaurants and most of them have their own area with sunbeds close to the shoreline. Unlike Baga which is popular with tourists who want to drink, dance and party, Calangute is more of a family destination. Nightlife in Calangute is tame, as nightclubs and bars shut down at 10 pm.

Baga Beach

Baga Beach is famous for its beach shacks and the delicious seafood that is offered there. The nightlife at Baga is even more exciting than its days. Baga Beach is the home to some of the hottest nightclubs like Tito’s and Mambos which are always crowded with the dance freaks. Mackie’s Saturday Night Bazaar offers amazing buys for the shopper.

Baga Beach is a popular tourist attraction of Goa. This beach is entertaining from sunrise to sunset. As the sun sets down, party mode is switched-on around this beach. A former hippie hideaway, the clean golden brown sandy beach is also great for long, leisure walks. There are more open, less crowded areas farther down the beach to the left of the entrance, ideal for sunbathing. The sea here is not safe for swimming from May end to early October.

Baga beach is famous for water sports like parasailing, water skiing, windsurfing, snorkelling, kayaking and much more. Baga beach is also popular for its spectacular sunsets and fishing. A large number of fishermen in their traditional attire can be seen with their daily catch, especially in the mornings and evenings. Baga Beach can be visited any time of the year. However, during monsoon season tidal waves become unpredictable and you might not be able to perform any water sports adventure. So, it is best avoided during that time.

Shopping at the Baga Beach Market is an experience in itself. The Saturday market was started as a counter to the one at Anjuna.

Basilica Of Bom Jesus

The Basilica of Bom Jesus is dedicated to St. Francis Xavier. The Construction of the church began in 1594 and completed in May 1605. The church is called ‘Bom Jesus’ meaning ‘good Jesus’ or ‘infant Jesus’. This church is the first Minor Basilica in India and is regarded as one of the best examples of baroque architecture.

The imposing facade built out of black granite in an exquisite combination of the Doric, Corinthian and composite styles, is remarkable for its simplicity. It measures 183 ft in length, 55 ft in breadth and 61 ft in height. The main altar is 54 ft high and 30 ft broad. The interior of the church is built in Mosaic-Corinthian style. There are paintings of events from the life of St. Francis Xavier.

The Basilica of Bom Jesus enshrines the sacred remains of Goa’s patron saint Francis Xavier, who died on a sea voyage to China in 1552. Legend says that when the body of Xavier was transferred to Goa the following year, the body was found as fresh as the day it was buried. The embalmed body of the saint lies in an airtight glass coffin which is placed in a silver casket. It is believed that the saint has miraculous powers of healing. Once every 10 years, the body is allowed to be viewed by the people who visit this holy place. The last time it was in 2014 and the next would be in 2024.

The House of the Jesuits is next door to the basilica and is the place where the Jesuit missions to the east began. The museum on the first floor has paintings on the life of Saint Francis that can be visited with an entry fee of Rs. 5.

Aguada Fort

The Aguada Fort was built by the Portuguese colonial rulers on the beach south of Candolim at the shore of the Mandovi River in 1612. A freshwater spring within the fort provided water supply to the ships that used to stop by. This is how the fort got its name ‘Aguada’ meaning Water. The heart of the fort was protected by two hundred cannons and a deep dry moat, which one still has to cross to get inside.

A central jail and a lighthouse built during the 19th century are also located near this fort. This is presently serving as the Central Jail. Aguada Fort boasts of the first ever lighthouse in Asia. Equipped with ammunition rooms and barracks, Fort Aguada was the first line of defence as far the Portuguese control over the region of Goa was concerned. This lighthouse was home to a gigantic bell that was retrieved from amongst the ruins of the St. Augustine Tower at Old Goa. However, the bell has now been moved to the Our Lady of Immaculate Conception Church at Panaji.

The Aguada Fort is easily accessible from Panaji and Mapusa through local buses, taxis and motorbikes.

Reis Mogos Fort

This Fort was built by the Portuguese Viceroy Alfonso de Noronha in 1551 and was rebuilt in 1707. It was playing an important role in the defence of Goa in 1739 against the Marathas. Originally it was an armed outpost built by the Adil Shah in the late 1400 and got destroyed in 1500. In the beginning, the Portuguese used this Fort as a shelter for the viceroys and dignitaries who arrived from Lisbon. But gradually Portuguese realized the strategic importance of this Fort and used it to ward off Maratha armies.

This Fort is quite small compared to other forts in Goa. It was used as a residence for viceroys and later converted to a fortress. It was occupied briefly between 1798-1813 by the British Army. It was subsequently abandoned by the military and served as a prison until 1993. The Fort is currently undergoing a restoration by the archaeological survey of India.

This Reis Magos Fort was constructed using laterite and is located on a hill that can be accessed through a ramp or a narrow staircase. From the Fort one can obtain a beautiful view of the River Mandovi. The other features of the Fort are the high sloping walls, underground rooms, passages, cylindrical turrets looking out towards the Mandovi River. The water supply provided to the Fort from a fresh water spring which is situated within the Fort. The Fort has been well preserved and was defended by 33 guns and a small military troop.

Located close to the Fort is the Reis Magos Church, the first church of Bardez. This church is well known for the colourful ‘Fiesta dos Reis Magos’ which is the Feast of the Three Wise Men. The feast is held on 6th of January every year.

Arambol Beach / Harmal Beach

The Arambol Beach extends over 16 km and consists of two beaches. More popular is the Harmal beach contains a long stretch of curving sand and it is good for swimming. It is a perfect place for people looking for peace and tranquillity. The second, more picturesque beach lies beyond the rocky stretch and can only be reached on foot and is bordered by steep cliffs on both sides. It is a rocky as well as sandy beach and has a freshwater lagoon which extends along the bottom of the valley into a thick jungle. The lake is fed by boiling hot springs and is lined with sulphurous mud which people love applying on their body to do wonders to their skin.

The rocky cliffs near the beaches are popular for paragliding and dolphin watching boat trips are amongst the fun activities on this beach along with Wind and Kitesurfing, Bodyboarding, and Sailing.

