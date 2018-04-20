How to make Kerala style idlis

After making that delicious coconut chutney let’s make a simple Kerala style idli to go with it.
- Kerala Style Idlis
Did you know that Idli is cooked in most households in Kerala more than twice a week? Preparing soft idlis is not difficult when you have an idli cooker and the necessary ingredients. Here is the recipe.
Ingredients
1 cup urad dal
3 cups raw rice
1 teaspoon fenugreek seeds
Salt to taste
How To Prepare
Soak both the urad dal and rice for 30 minutes.
Add the fenugreek seeds.
Make a thick paste of urad dal, rice, and fenugreek seeds.
Let the batter ferment overnight.
Add salt to it and make idli-shaped molds.
Grease the idli cooker with oil and place the molds in it.
Steam the idlis for 15 minutes. Serve hot with sambar.