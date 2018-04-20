IPL Betting : Student commits suicide

A 19-year-old student committed suicide on Thursday after lossing money in an IPL cricket match.

On the fateful day, when he went to college, he was harassed by fellow bettors, who demanded the money he owed them as part of the bet.

Guru decided to not attend classes that day and immediately came back home to avoid further harassment.

After keeping his bag in the room, he went straight to a farm and committed suicide. His death came to light when his uncle Doreswami spotted his body in the farm.

Unable to ascertain the reason for suicide, Guru’s family went through his mobile where they found threatening messages from bookies.

His outgoing call list showed that he last made a call to a friend in Gopalpur and reportedly told him that he was going to end his life soon and therefore he can come to see him with other common friends for one last time.

Sources say that there is a vast betting syndicate that operates out of Gundlupet Taluk. Huge amount of money gets exchanged through internet and middlemen, villagers claim.