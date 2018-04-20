Jharkhand Municipal Corporation Elections Results : Massive Victory for BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the Jharkhand Municipal Corporation Elections 2018 (Jharkhand Nagar Nigam Chunav 2018), winning Mayoral and Deputy Mayoral posts in all five local bodies. The party won the top two posts in Hazaribagh, Adityapur, Giridih, Ranchi and Modinagar Municipal Corporation. In Ranchi, the BJP was caught in a tight battle with the Jharkhan Mukti Morcha for the mayoral post.

JMM’s Varsha Garhi was leading in the initial few rounds of counting even as Asha Lakra of BJP took over later. In Adityapur too, the JMM gave a fierce fight to the BJP but ended up second on both the Mahapaur and Up Mahapaur posts.

Also Read : BJP leader’s house under attack

List of Mayors, Deputy Mayors in Jharkhand Nagar Nigam Polls

Local Body Mayor (Party) Deputy Mayor (Party) Adityapur Nagar Nigam Vinod Srivastava (BJP) Amit Singh (BJP) Hazaribagh Nagar Nigam Roshni Tirki (BJP) Rajkumar Lal (BJP) Giridih Nagar Nigam Sunil Paswan (BJP) Prakash Ram (BJP) Modinagar Nagar Nigam Aruna Shankar (BJP) Rakesh Kumar (BJP) Ranchi Nagar Nigam Asha Lakra (BJP) Sanjeev Vijayavargiya (BJP)

A total voter turnout of 65.15 per cent was recorded in the Jharkhand Civic Polls overall, Ranchi Municipal Corporation, which is the state’s largest urban local body, recorded the lowest turnout of 49.3 per cent.