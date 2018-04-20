kabali-fame-sai-dhansika-reveals-her-favorite-mollywood-actor

Popular Tamil actress Sai Dhansika known for her stellar performance in the movie Kabali last year made entry to Malayalam cinema with Dulquer Salmaan’s bilingual movie Solo.

The actress recently revealed her favourite Malayalam stars in an interview with leading Malayalam FM channel in the UAE. Not surprisingly enough, the young actress shared that her favourite actor is Mohanlal. Mohanlal has a solid fan base among the other industry stars too and this is not the first time an actor stating him to be a favourite. Interestingly, Dhansika named Parvathy as her favourite Malayalam actress.