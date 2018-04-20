Karnataka polls is “Hindu vs Muslim fight”; BJP MLA’s hate speech

With the Karnataka elections around the corner, one of the candidates has been embroiled in a hate speech controversy.

In a potentially controversial remark, a BJP candidate for the Karnataka Assembly elections has said the electoral contest in the state was “not about roads and drinking water but Hindu and Muslim religions”.

Sanjay Patil, Belagavi (Rural) MLA, and BJP candidate, is seen making the purported remarks in a video shot in his constituency amid loud cheers by a crowd of his supporters. It was not immediately known when the video, which went viral on Thursday, was shot. “…This election is not about road, drainage or drinking water. This election is about Hindu and Muslim religions.” he told the crowd.

“Keeping a hand on my chest I say loudly, this is Bharat, this is the country of Hindus, and this is the country where (Lord) Ram was born. We are prepared to do anything to construct Ram Mandir in Ayodhya,” Patil purportedly said in the footage.

Patil also told the crowd, which lapped up every word he said, that the Congress favored constructing a mosque in Ayodhya instead of a Ram temple.

“Let Laxmi Hebbalkar speak about constructing Ram Mandir, you all vote for her, but she can’t say it, as she is among those who will construct a masjid, Babri Masjid,” he said, insisting the May 12 polls were “very important.”

It is to be noted that Hebbalkar, the Karnataka Mahila Congress chief, is pitted against BJP’s Patil from Belagavi (Rural) constituency.

Sanjay Patil has been booked under Section 125 of Representation of People Act and IPC Sections 153A and 295A.

This is not the only setback the BJP is facing. K Virupakshappa has quit the party after being denied a ticket.

However, Congress leader NY Gopalakrishna said to be close to Mallikarjun Kharge may join the saffron party for similar reasons.