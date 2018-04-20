Kerala: Artist’s paintings evoke outrage met stone-pelting at home

Durga Malathi, an artist whose residence at Pattambi in Palakkad district was pelted with stones on Thursday night by unidentified persons. A complaint has filed with the police regarding the issue. The stone pelting comes after her paintings results expressing her outrage and furious over the gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, were shared on Facebook.

The paintings, portraying Hinduism and Hindu related signs, results from a lot of criticism and verbal abuse. One of Malathi’s paintings depicted the male genitalia on a trident. She has been in suffering from several death threats constantly warn her all the time. She shared photographs of the broken windshield of her vehicle.

Earlier Friday, in a Facebook post, she wrote, “What wrong have I done? I painted pictures of the men who raped a small child. I had to undergo the ignominy of repeating several times through posts and Facebook live that the paintings were not against any religion. I am constantly having to remind myself that I live in a democratic country. If I don’t get justice, I will have to believe that democracy was a big lie.” The post was originally in Malayalam.

Malathi also mentioned that silence from several quarters goes to point that people somehow believe she deserved the criticism and abuse she is being subjected to.

An officer at the Pattambi police station confirmed that they have received a written complaint from the artist regarding the stone-pelting incident. “Our officers have gone to her house to investigate the incident,” he said.