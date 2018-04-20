METOO reaches Pakistan, singer accuses actor of sexual harassment

#METOO began in Hollywood exposing the ugly truths of the casting couch. Although it reached India, it did not make as much an impact as it did in Hollywood.

And now the # has made its presence in Pakistan.

Pakistani singer Meesha Shafi on Thursday accused actor-singer Ali Zafar of sexual harassment.

In a social media post, the 36-year-old said Zafar harassed her on multiple occasions and that “my conscience does not allow me to be silent anymore.”

The mother-of-two wrote who featured in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag tweeted:

Sharing this because I believe that by speaking out about my own experience of sexual harassment, I will break the culture of silence that permeates through our society. It is not easy to speak out.. but it is harder to stay silent. My conscience will not allow it anymore #MeToo pic.twitter.com/iwex7e1NLZ — Meesha Shafi (@itsmeeshashafi) April 19, 2018

Meanwhile the actor Ali Zafar too has come forward dissuading the allegations.

Zafar, a Pakistani singer-songwriter, has worked in several Bollywood films including ‘Tere Bin Laden’, ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan’, ‘Chashme Baddoor’, and ‘Dear Zindagi’.

The actor-singer said he will take this matter through the courts of law and he would not like to “contest vendetta on social media”.

He tweeted:

Reportedly, it is for the first time a Pakistani celebrity has leveled allegations of sexual harassment against a colleague and it has come amid ongoing ‘Me Too’ hashtag movement, which has spreading everywhere after many celebrities in the West spoke up against sexual harassment and called out their harassers in October and a few months thereafter.