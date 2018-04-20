Mijwan ’18: Grand Red Carpet Appearance of Bollywood stars

Mijwan Welfare Society was started by actor Shabana Azmi to realise the dream her father Kaifi Azmi’s dreams. Walk of Mijwan is held to showcase the fashion label associated with this welfare society. Well, the evening is definitely turning out to be quite a star studded one, with the who’s who of Bollywood and Television industry in attendance in the best of ensembles. Celebrities present at the show include Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Mouni Roy, Neetu Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda, Poonam Dhillon, Saqib Saleem, Pulkit Samrat and Yami Gautam among others.Take a look at the pics below :

