Mijwan ’18: Grand Red Carpet Appearance of Bollywood stars

Mijwan Welfare Society was started by actor Shabana Azmi to realise the dream her father Kaifi Azmi’s dreams. Walk of Mijwan is held to showcase the fashion label associated with this welfare society. Well, the evening is definitely turning out to be quite a star studded one, with the who’s who of Bollywood and Television industry in attendance in the best of ensembles. Celebrities present at the show include Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Mouni Roy, Neetu Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda, Poonam Dhillon, Saqib Saleem, Pulkit Samrat and Yami Gautam among others.Take a look at the pics below :
The style diva in every true sense! @humasqureshi for #TheWalkOfMijwan.#Mijwan2018 pic.twitter.com/lUJ2RUdm5n
.@sonakshisinha looks bling-on for #TheWalkOfMijwan! #Mijwan2018 pic.twitter.com/pRV5bYFkSb
#DimpleKapadia is all smiles at #Mijwan2018! pic.twitter.com/PWvIcJ8gv7
Bling-on! @iamsonalibendre at #TheWalkOfMijwan #Mijwan2018 pic.twitter.com/pUk6SRzLPF
Look our Sweety @NushratBharucha has arrived for the #TheWalkOfMijwan! #Mijwan2018 pic.twitter.com/ImnNW2a8JK
.@karantacker looks all set for #TheWalkOfMijwan. #Mijwan2018 pic.twitter.com/Sb019kdTvS
.@TanishaaMukerji looks a vision in white for #TheWalkOfMijwan. #Mijwan2018 @AzmiShabana @mantagoyal pic.twitter.com/ENIRmlybvc
The beautiful @yamigautam graced the ramp at #TheWalkOfMijwan! #Mijwan2018 pic.twitter.com/SyLINtsXWs
.@PulkitSamrat for #TheWalkOfMijwan. #Mijwan2018 pic.twitter.com/PUQBhhEeOH
Stunner @kriti_official arrives at #TheWalkOfMijwan show. @MWSYouth pic.twitter.com/eaGGa1vumZ
