Protest against Sri Reddy, Actress arrested

Telugu actress Madhavi Latha was reportedly arrested on Wednesday by the Hyderabad Police for silently protesting against actress Sri Reddy in front of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce at Film Nagar. Cops reportedly let her go later.

Madhavi Latha was allegedly protesting against Sri Reddy for her controversial remarks on superstar Pawan Kalyan.

Sri Reddy had allegedly hit back at Pawan Kalyan after he suggested her to approach the cops instead of sensationalising the issue of casting couch in Tollywood.

Sub-Inspector of Banjara Hills, Sector-one, G Bharath Bhushan Chary has been quoted in the report as saying that Madhavi Latha was arrested on Wednesday at around 10:30 am along with five men who were also part of the silent protest. The official added that she was later released.

Casting couch in Tollywood has become a heated subject of debate ever since Sri Reddy made shocking revelations about the alleged sexual encounters she has had in the industry.

The actress had on April 7 stripped in public and staged a protest in front of the film chamber office alleging that local artists were not being given enough opportunities in the industry. She also complained of sexual exploitation of women in the regional film industry. The police had booked the actress under Section 294 of the Indian Penal Code (obscene acts in a public place).

The shocking revelations made by Sri Reddy gave rise to numerous discussions on Telugu channels over the subject. Many prominent personalities came forward in support of the actor. For instance, Madhavi Latha slammed Rakul Preet Singh for denying the existence of casting couch in Tollywood. However, there are many others who spoke against what Sri Reddy.

