Raai Laxmi’s latest hot bikini pics goes viral on social media – See Pics

Raai Lakshmi is an Indian film actress and model who predominantly appears in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films. She made her debut in Bollywood with the film Julie 2 (2017).

Raai has completed over a decade in the film industry, acting over 50 films in multiple languages.

Indian actress Raai Laxmi has literally scorched the social media in one of her recent pictures in which she was wearing a black bikini.

Raai, who shredded her inhibitions in her debut film in Bollywood, Julie 2, could be seen standing on a beach wearing a bikini in the picture.

She captioned the picture saying, ” The body achieves what the mind believes. do u believe ? Time to get back in track and aim for better results #fitnessgoals #stayfit #workharder #goalstoreach”