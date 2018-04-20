“Rahul Gandhi’s statements are entertain the people… no one takes him seriously” : BJP

The BJP takes a dig at Congress President Rahul Gandhi for his continous attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his two-day visit to Amethi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the people of the country do not take Rahul Gandhi seriously.

Referring to the recent remarks of the Gandhi scion about Modi, party spokesman Chandra Mohan said the Congress and other opposition parties were jittery about the offensive launched by the BJP against corruption and hence, they were engaging in mud slinging.

Terming many remarks made by the Amethi MP as childish, Mohan told reporters that many acts of immaturity like standing in a queue outside ATMs during the post-demonetisation days, showing a hole in his kurta pocket and tearing ordinances, has made Rahul Gandhi a laughing stock in the eyes of the people.

“At best, his statements entertain the people… no one takes him seriously,” the BJP leader said.

The Congress has not been able to digest its one after another defeat and also the fact that there was nothing they can charge the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government with, and hence they were making false and baseless allegations, Mohan added.