Robert Mugabe to appear in parliamentary committee for diamond looting

Former leader Robert Mugabe is summoning Zimbabwean parliamentary committee to appear before it over alleged diamond looting during his rule.

Mr. Mugabe, who resigned in November following a military intervention, has said $15-billion worth of diamonds were robbed from fields in the country’s east. He later said he had no basis for that figure.

But parliamentary committee chairman Temba Mliswa told The Associated Press the 94-year-old still should appear on May 9 to explain his statements.

This is the first time a public institution has summoned Mr. Mugabe to account for the alleged detaining. Zimbabwe security agencies were involved in the mining with Chinese firms until the government cancelled all diamond mining licenses there in 2016.