Shocking !!! Plane skids off runway in Nepal : Watch Video

A Malindo Air flight overran the runway just before take-off at an airport in Kathmandu, Nepal on Thursday night.

In a statement released on Friday , Malindo Air confirmed that its aircraft that was bound for Kuala Lumpur had overrun the runway at Tribuvan International Airport.

The airline confirmed that all 132 passengers and crew members onboard Flight OD181 were evacuated safely and no injuries were reported.

Also Read : Shocking !!! Plane struggles to land due to strong winds – Watch Video

“Assistance has been rendered to the affected passengers wherein meals and accommodations are provided, as well as arrangement to the next available flight.

“The airline deeply regrets any inconvenience caused to the passengers who are affected by the incident,” the statement read.

Malindo Air said it has immediately set up an investigation and taken measures to rectify the situation following the incident.

Watch Video :