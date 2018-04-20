This cute kid beats gorgeous Samantha’s dance moves

Samantha is now shooting her next with her hubby Naga Chaitanya which is directed by Shiva Nirvana of Ninnu Kori fame. It is known that Samantha played the role of Rama Lakshmi in Ram Charan starrer movie which is directed by Sukumar. She got a superb song titled Rangamma Mangamma to perform nice steps and beautiful expressions. The song becomes pretty much famous for her rustic expressions and dance movements.

Now, a cute little kid performed the song and it was posted on social media. Samantha loved the kid’s performance and commented as “Dying” with love symbols. Watch the dance video below:

#Ramalakshmi character oka make kadhu konni vandala @chidns or @everyones people’s heart lo Nelchipotundi ane oka example video plz see videos sam…@Samanthaprabhu2 pic.twitter.com/D9Flcb4VqD — Sridhar sree (@Sreedahar) April 18, 2018

