This is the reason why actor Prakash Raj banned from Telugu film industry

Prakash Raj is an Indian film actor,film director, producer, thespian and television presenter who is known for his works in the South Indian film industry and Hindi films.He acted in back-to-back stage shows for Rs 300 a month in the initial stages of his career, when he joined Kalakshetra, Bengaluru, and he has 2,000 street theatre performances to his credit.

After working in the Kannada television industry and the Kannada cinema for a few years, he made his debut in Tamil cinema through Duet (1994), by K. Balachander, and has since been a commercially successful film star in Tamil. In remembrance, he named his production company Duet Movies.] Prakash has also worked in a number of Hindi films.

Apart from his mother tongue Kannada, Prakash Raj’s fluency in Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Hindi and English has placed him among the most sought after actors in Indian cinema.

There was a time when he really struggled, he was banned from the Telugu film industry for long 6 years. Prakash Raj had a love hate relationship with the Telugu film industry. During 2008, several Telugu film houses and producers came together and banned him because according to them, he was not keeping his commitments and also he was not ready to compromise according to the role he was supposed to do.

He was born in 26th March 1965, in Bengaluru. His real name is Prakash Rai. However, he changed his name according to the suggestion given by Tamil director Balachander.

He started his career from serial called “Bisilu Coodure” which was aired in Doordarshan. After that, he made his debut in a Tamil movie during 1994.

Salman Khan’s film “Wanted” made him very popular in Bollywood. Apart from that, he also acted in Singham, Buddha Hoga Tera Baap, Singh Sahab the Great, Zanjeer etc.