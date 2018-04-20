Tips to have a good sleep when it’s hot

The months of May, June and July are that of scorching heat and humidity in most parts of the country. A good night’s sleep is important in order to process information throughout the day as well as to repair and re-balance the body physically and mentally.

Sometimes it gets even worse because of frequent power cuts.

Here is how one can get a good night’s sleep, this summer:

Avoid alcohol: It saps essentials fluids from your body. While it may seem like a good idea to drink a tower of chilled beer with your friends, in the long run, it will dehydrate you.

Invest in a quality fan: A good fan uses minimal electricity and makes no noise. A good fan also works wonders in hot temperatures.

Sleep alone: According to a research, around 36 percent couples sleep in separate beds to stay cool during hot nights to avoid basking in each other’s body heat.

Have a cold shower before you sleep: A cold shower will help reduce your core body temperature. It will also help you sweat a little less.

Use sheets instead of duvets: Most of us are unable to sleep without a quilt. However, the wiser thing to do would be to use plain cotton sheets to cover yourself instead of a thick duvet.

Fill a hot water bottle with iced water and place on the ‘cooling points’ of your body: knees, ankles, wrists, neck, groin and elbows. You can also fill a hot water bottle with cool water, freeze it and take it to bed with you.

Moisturise before bed with an aloe vera based aftersun cream, ideally kept in the fridge.

Fill an empty perfume bottle with chilled water and keep it by your bedside, spray on your face, back of your neck, and back of your knees to cool down.

Use cotton pyjamas and thin, pure cotton sheets for your bed – high-quality cotton is the ideal bedding material to sleep between to stay cool as it’s most breathable.

Make sure you’re not eating too much protein as this can actually heat your body up by boosting your metabolic rate.

Eat spicy food, but at least three hours before bed – it can make you sweat which cools the body down.

Exercise in the morning rather than evening to stop your body getting too hot.

Keep your evening shower tepid to lower your body temperature. Don’t have a freezing cold one though, as your body will react to the sudden change in temperature by preserving heat.

Contrary to popular belief, we should keep windows closed during the day to keep the house cooler. Keep the curtains closed too.

Turn off all electrical devices in the bedroom as these emit heat. Switch off sockets too.

Keep your feet cool, either by keeping them outside the covers or resting on an ice pack.

Put a roasting pan full of ice front of a fan to cool the air.

Drink water regularly during the day, but not too much at night. About ½ pint before bed will be enough to keep you hydrated and prevent you from having to get up and go to the loo.

Sleep downstairs if you can as heat rises.

Sleep in cool, wet socks or even a damp T-shirt.

Rinse your wrists and feet with cold water before getting into bed.

If you wake up in the night, rub a menthol stick on your forehead to help cool down.

Place a wet flannel in the fridge for an hour or so before you go to bed, and rest this on your forehead as you drift off.

