US President Donald Trump has ordered to expedite and expand arms sales

US President Donald Trump has ruled government agencies to expedite and expand arms sales abroad, including exports of advanced drones to reinforce allied armies, the White House has said, a move expected to be helpful to countries like India.

He has also established a new administration policy on the export of American-manufactured unmanned aerial systems (UAS), White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

The move is anticipated to be helpful to countries like India, a major defense partner which is searching to purchase large number of armed and surveillance drones from the US.

Over the next decade, the Indian armed forces want over 400 drones, including combat and submarine-launched remotely piloted aircraft, as well as directed energy weapons (DEWs) like high-energy lasers and high-powered microwaves capable of destroying enemy targets and even satellites.

Read More: Yogi Adityanath’s Facebook page judged him the most popular among all

President Trump signed a national security presidential memorandum approving a new conventional arms transfer (CAT) policy, Sanders said on Thursday.

The new CAT policy refers the priorities initiate in the President’s National Security Strategy and provides a framework under which all US Government agencies will review and evaluate proposed arms transfers and approve commercial defense sales by American companies, she said.

“These updated policies reflect the President’s commitment to peace through strength by building up our allies and partners, expanding opportunities for American industry, creating American jobs, and advancing the national security interests of the United States,” Sanders said.