Vivo launches ‘V9’ Youth edition In India

Vivo has launched Vivo V9 Youth – in India. It is a variant of the Vivo V9, which was launched in the country earlier this year.

The Vivo V9 Youth runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based software has been priced in India at Rs. 18,990. It comes in only one variant – 4GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage – and will be sold via both online and offline channels. The smartphone is available via offline stores from Friday and will also be available online on the Vivo E-store, Flipkart, Amazon India, and Paytm Mall from April 24, 2018.

The Vivo V9 Youth comes with a ‘Game Mode’ feature that claims to prevent distractions such as messages, calls, and alerts during gaming. It has a new Picture-in-Picture for games. Users need to sliding down with three fingers to split the screen into two halves. Also present in the smartphone, is a gaming keyboard that lets users chat while gaming.

Vivo V9 Youth specifications

The Vivo V9 Youth runs Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a 6.3-inch FullView display with 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Vivo V9 Youth sports a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, there is a single 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Onboard the Vivo V9 Youth is 32GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). It is powered by a 3260mAh battery.