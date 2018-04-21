Hospital negligence continues!!! Woman loses fetus in toilet

The hospital’s hospitality towards patients seems to be declining and the number of hospital negligence cases rises.

A five-month pregnant woman lost her fetus in the washroom of a citizen hospital in Haryana’s Gurugram city on Friday.

She alleged that she was made to wait for treatment because she didn’t have an appointment.

“Govinda’s wife Sunita (aged 27) felt a sudden pain in her stomach and we rushed here to this medical care. We were asked to wait because we didn’t have an appointment. Even after waiting for more than one-and-half hour we could not meet the doctor,” the victim’s relative told a leading news agency.

“We had even informed the doctor several times about the lady in pain but it all went in vain. After a long wait when the woman went to the washroom, she did not notice that she lost her fetus there,” the relative added.

Hospital authorities accepted their mistake and admitted the victim to the hospital.

The hospital’s Principal Medical Officer Pradeep Sharma confirmed the incident. “When we learned about the incident… We looked for the woman and admitted her to the gynecology ward to avoid any infection,” he said. “It is hard to believe that woman delivered the fetus in the toilet and she did not know about it,” the officer added.