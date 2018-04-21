Karnataka elections: CM Siddaramaiah versus former CM Yeddyurappa

With the Karnataka elections around the corner, the parties and its candidates are filing their nominations and are signing up for the candidacy.

Soon after Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah told the media on Friday that a decision regarding his candidature from two constituencies — Chamundeshwari and Badami — would be announced on Saturday, speculation arose that BJP state President BS Yeddyurappa may also contest from Badami.

According to BJP insiders, the BJP National President Amit Shah apparently floated the idea of Yeddyurappa contesting from both Shikaripur and Badami.

“On Friday, Amit Shah suggested to BS Yeddyurappa that it would benefit the BJP if Yeddyurappa contested from Badami against Siddaramaiah. However, no such decision has been taken yet,” a BJP source said.

READ ALSO: Congress leader joins BJP ahead of Karnataka Polls

The BJP source says that Yeddyurappa is opposed to the idea of contesting from two constituencies as it would be difficult for him to campaign in other districts.

“Yeddyurappa does not have to campaign much in Shikaripur. It is his home constituency and an easy win for the BJP. He is focusing his attention on strengthening constituencies where the influence of BJP candidates is weaker. Currently, only the idea has been floated. Deliberations have not yet happened on this issue. It may happen if Siddaramaiah files his nomination in Badami as well,” the source added.

Badami has a population of over 50,000, many of whom belong to the Kuruba community — the same as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The second highest population is that of Lingayats.

BJP insiders say that if Yeddyurappa contests from Badami, he can successfully break the Congress’ vote bank and may even be able to defeat Siddaramaiah.

However, sources in the Yeddyurappa camp said that he would not contest from two constituencies and that the talks were mere rumors.

READ ALSO: Karnataka polls is “Hindu vs Muslim fight”; BJP MLA’s hate speech

“Yeddyurappa does not have to contest from two constituencies. The rumors have been circulated by the JD(S) leaders. Some leaders in the party who are unhappy about not getting tickets have been spreading these rumors. Yeddyurappa will contest only from Shikaripur,” the source added.

On Friday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told the media in Mysuru that the high command would decide whether he should contest from Badami on Saturday.

“A lot of leaders from North Karnataka including MB Patil, SR Patil and HY Meti all requested me to contest from a constituency in one of the northern districts. Since the leaders wished it, I have conveyed the same to the high command. Whatever the high command decides, I will abide by it,” Siddaramaiah said.

BJP insiders say that the party would take a call on BS Yeddyurappa’s candidature from Badami only if Siddaramaiah’s candidature is confirmed.