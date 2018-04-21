Kathua rape case: BJP MP requests cases to be handed over

The recent rape cases have mounted pressure on the government for a swift and speedy justice, only it is being delayed.

BJP MP from Assam R.P. Sharma on Friday said that the investigation of ever-rising rape cases should be handed over to the top investigation agencies such as National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Sharma, while admitting that incidents of rape occurred in the BJP-ruled states, told ANI, “Either a party or organization is trying to malign the image of our government. For this matter, I have been demanding that NIA and CBI should probe such incidents for an unfair treatment and those guilty should be severely punished.”

Last week, Sharma called for a public execution of the accused in the Unnao gang rape case that involves the accused party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

Referring to MLA Sengar, he said, “Being an MLA – it would have been still acceptable if he had committed thievery – but rape and that too of a teenage girl is despicable.”

The MP further said that a trial of a rapist should be completed in three months in a fast-track court, and the police should file a charge sheet in 15 days.