NIA files chargesheet against Hizbul Mujahideen chief’s son

The NIA on Friday filed a chargesheet against Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin’s son Syed Shahid Yusuf in connection with a terror funding case.

Yusuf, who was posted as an agricultural assistant in central Kashmir’s Budgam, is accused of being involved in the transfer of funds from Pakistan to Jammu and Kashmir via Delhi through hawala channels to spread terrorism.

The NIA arrested 42-year-old Yusuf, whom the agency claimed was linked to Hizbul Mujahideen, on October 24 last year and his bail plea was rejected last month. He is presently in judicial custody.

Officials said after the chargesheet was filed, district judge Poonam Bamba posted the matter for considering it on May 4.

The NIA had registered the case following inputs about the fund flow from Pakistan to trigger trouble in Jammu and Kashmir. The money was channelled through hawala route via Delhi.

The case involving Yusuf was registered in 2011 when the NIA arrested some persons, including Ghulam Mohd Bhat with Rs 21.2 lakh. The NIA claimed that Yusuf was “one of the several Indian contacts of Bhat” who had been in touch with him for receiving money transfer codes. It claimed Yousuf has received about Rs 4.5 lakh so far through eight international wire transfers.

According to NIA, Yusuf’s involvement was found in collecting funds from a terrorist outfit in Saudi Arabia. He allegedly used to take directions from his father Salahuddin, who is declared a Specially Designated Global Terrorist by the US Department of State in June last year.