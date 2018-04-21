Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in Germany; WATCH VIDEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on his 5-day European business tour has landed in Germany.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on his 5-day visit to European nations, arrived in Berlin on Friday. He met Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel at Berlin Chancellery.

His first visit to the country after Chancellor Angela Merkel took the oath for the 4th time earlier in March. This is his third visit since he took office in 2014.

Chancellor Merkel greeted Prime Minister Modi at her Residence, the German Chancellery. The warmth clearly visible as the two leaders shook hands.

He arrived in Berlin after attending the opening session of Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) at Windsor Castle.

Watch VIDEO from the leading news agency ANI: