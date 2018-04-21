Shiv Sena leader found dead; body half-burnt

In what can be considered as a shocking incident a Shiv Sena worker was found dead by the locals in Mumbai.

A 40-year-old Shiv Sena leader of Thane (rural), Prashant Nimse, was found dead in the thickets in Bhiwandi tehsil on Friday morning.

Additional Superintendent of Police Prashant Kadam told the Free Press Journal that the body was half-charred. A passer-by, who saw the body, had informed the Ganeshpuri police.

Initially, Nimse’s body could not be identified as the face was charred beyond recognition. It was first sent to the government-run-IGM hospital in Bhiwandi and then moved to JJ Hospital for post-mortem examination,” Kadam said. Nimse had received a call in the wee hours on Friday and he left soon afterward in his car; he had told his wife that he would be back soon but never returned.

Kadam said, “Nimse’s body was recognized after we found his car abandoned five km away from the crime scene. The initial post-mortem report reveals that Nimse was hit on the head with a heavy object before he was burnt; doctors suspect that he may have also been strangulated.” The motive behind Nimse’s murder is not known but a local Shiv Sena leader alleged that a person associated with a local NGO was responsible.

“Nimse had got information under RTI and exposed several land irregularities in the NGO,” claimed a local Shiv Sena worker. After Nimse exposed the NGO, the NGO functionary had filed an extortion case against him. Confirming this, Additional Superintendent of Police Kadam said, “We are probing the murder case from all possible angles. We are also studying his Call Data Records (CDR) to know who he spoke to before leaving the house at night.” However, the police ruled out any political angle. The Ganeshpuri police have registered a case under sections of murder (Section 302) and destruction of evidence (Section 201) against unknown person(s).