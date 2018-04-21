Shocking !!! 6-Month-old Infant raped and killed by 21-year-old

The blood-soaked body of a six-month-old infant was recovered from the basement of a building in Madhya Pradesh , a police official said.

Police identified the accused as Sunil Bheel (21), claiming that he was seen in CCTV footage, at around 4.45 am, carrying the infant on his shoulder.

The post-mortem of the infant, which was carried out at the state-run MY Hospital , suggested that she might have been raped before being killed as her private parts bore an injury mark, a source said.

“The body of the infant was recovered from the basement of a commercial building in Rajwada area. The accused, Sunil Bheel, had kidnapped her early today morning when she was asleep with her parents outside the Rajwada Fort. The accused was sleeping close to the family,” said HC Mishra, deputy inspector-general of police, Indore.

The accused and the infant’s parents knew each other and were in the business of selling balloons, Mishra said.