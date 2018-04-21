These are the Superhit movies rejected by superstars

Superstars rejected these superhit films because of reasons extending from their tight calendar to their conflict with the movie producers.

24 (2016)

Dismissed by: Mahesh Babu

Acknowledged by: Suriya

In the wake of watching executive Vikram Kumar’s Manam, Mahesh Babu was inspired with the chief and needed to star in his next film. In any case, after Vikram Kumar portrayed the story to him, he communicated his questions with the film’s story. This content was then described to Suirya. The performing artist has a respectably decent fan situated in Telengana and Andhra Pradesh, which is the reason the creators have discharged the film in Tamil and Telugu. It additionally must be noticed that Suriya was drawn closer to assume the lead part in the film Businessman (2012) that featured Mahesh Babu ahead of the pack.

Mudhalvan (1999)

Dismissed by: Vijay | Rajinikanth

Acknowledged by: Arjun

Executive Shankar uncovered that the content was at first composed remembering Rajinikanth. Be that as it may, because of various political references in the film, Rajinikanth chose to retreat from it. Vijay was then drawn nearer for the part, yet chose not to deal with it. The film increased positive reaction from the gathering of people and faultfinders alike, and it is protected to state that Arjun appeared like the ideal decision for the film.

Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu (2012)

Dismissed by: Ram Charan

Acknowledged by: Nani

Gautam Menon’s Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu was first offered to Ram Charan. It is accounted for that the on-screen character left the undertaking because of some innovative contrasts. The film included Nani and Samantha in lead parts, and picked up gratefulness for their exhibitions.

Arya (2004)

Dismissed by: Jr. NTR

Acknowledged by: Allu Arjun

The Telugu super hit film, Arya was offered to Jr NTR, be that as it may he could’nt be a piece of the film because of inaccessibility of dates. Obviously that Arya worked for Allu Arjun, and he turned into an overnight sensation after this film. He additionally featured in the spin-off, Arya 2.

Ko (2011)

Dismissed by: Simbu

Acknowledged by: Jiiva

Directed by K. V. Anand, Ko was at first offered to Simbu, who had chosen to leave the undertaking because of innovative contrasts.

Enthiran (2010)

Dismissed by: Kamal Haasan

Acknowledged by: Rajinikanth

Featuring Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai in lead parts, executive Shankar’s Enthiran is effortlessly one of the most astounding earning movies of Tamil film. The film was at first said to be made with Kamal Haasan and Preity Zinta in the number one spot. Regardless of completing a photograph shoot (at some point in 2002) including the two, the venture was racked because of booking clashes with Kamal Haasan.

Ajith Kumar rejected the accompanying movies: Ghajini, Nanda, Kaakha, Naan Kadavul, Saamy and New.