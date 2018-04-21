Will Rajnikanth’s ‘Kaala’ clash with Saalman Khan’s ‘Race 3’?

Recently Kollywood had ended its 48 days strike and the demands of the film fraternity have been accepted, and the much-awaited films are soon to be released.

Highly awaited Rajinikanth starrer Kaala has finally received a clear release date.

The gangster movie Kaala was written and directed by Pa. Ranjith, will see a 7 June worldwide release.

Rajnikanth’s son-in-law Dhanush, who is the producer of the movie, tweeted confirming the news. Along with the posters and the release date Dhanush tweeted:

The film’s release was postponed due to the producers’ strike in Kollywood, but after the withdrawal of the strike was announced there were news reports which said that the Rajinikanth movie will go head-to-head with Salman Khan’s Race 3. But now, Kaala‘s release has been advanced by a week to avoid a clash with Race 3. The film will release in the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages.

The plagiarism case against Kaala was also squashed by the Madras High Court, and the path for the film’s release is now finally clear.

Apart from Rajinikanth. Kaala also stars Nana Patekar, Samuthirakani, Eswari Rao, Huma Qureshi and Anjali Patil. Dhanush will make a special appearance in the movie.