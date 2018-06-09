Why against Pranab and not against Hamid Ansari?

ASHWIN KUMAR S.G

The Media, Congress workers, Communist Parties and all the so-called “secular liberals” questioned Pranab Mukherjee when he decided to attend the valedictory function of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s(RSS) Sangh Shiksha Varg in Nagpur on June 7, 2018. His daughter Sharmishta Mukherjee, who is also a Congress worker, came out against him and afterward posted a morphed photo in Twitter which she alleged as done by the “conspiracy wing” of the Sangh Parivar. The RSS themselves have come against the photo and registered a formal complaint against it to find out the real hands behind it.RSS Joint Secretary Man Mohan Vaidya called the photo work which showed Pranab Mukherjee waring RSS cap and doing their salute as the work of “divisive political forces”.Pranab Mukherjee praised RSS founder Dr.K.B.Hedgewar as the “great son of India”, whom also belonged to the Congress family. Hedgewar had left Congress and started RSS in 1925, deeply disillusioned by the Congress’s appeasement policies in the Hindu-Muslim riots in 1923. Thus he formed RSS to unify India through the foundation of Hindu religious and cultural heritage. The “so-called” secular Congress and its Muslim appeasement policies paved way for the formation of RSS in India. They should have thought about this when they started throwing stones at Pranab.

The question here arises is “Why Pranab?”Pranab went to the RSS function and spoke about the rich religious, cultural and social diversity in India which could not be classified under any religion. His speech rooted in History rather than any Hindu Nationhood theories. If addressing Dr.K.B.Hedgewar as the “Great son of India” is a problem, check the history and check his works as a Congress member for Indian independence. It seems that here also, the problem mongers tried to create problems sadly using Pranab’s image. All these crusaders for secularism where in their deep dug holes of hibernation when Ex-Vice President Hamid Ansari after completing his tenure first hand came out against Indian nation saying that “Muslims are not safe in India”, following which he also attended and received an award from the Women’s Front, women’s wing of Popular Front of India(PFI).PFI is an organization, which accepted the current name after the center’s banning of SIMI(Students Islamic Movement of India) in 2001 by the then Congress government shortly after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Currently, this organization, which is under the scanner of NIA for the alleged terror links, is operating across 23 states in Kerala. Their cadres have been charge-sheeted in several murders including RSS workers, atheists from the Muslim Community, chopping off of a professor’s hand for using the name “Muhammad” in a question paper, association with an ISIS module etc.

Hamid Ansari, after being in the second highest position in a country of Hindu majority attended the function held by a Muslim secessionist, a terror-linked group in which he worried only for the Muslims. Keeping apart the political allegations, RSS, currently, the world’s largest NGO has not been booked in any anti-national activities or terrorist operations. But that is not the case with SIMI and its transformed name PFI.

While Pranab Mukherjee attended the RSS function he spoke about the secular, plural and integral elements in the Indian nation and binding together of it by a constitution. But what did Hamid Ansari speak? He spoke that Muslims were in danger, they need upliftment and lashed out against the government. Hamid Ansari while attending the function organized by National Women’s Front on September 23, 2017, in Kozhikode pondered about the ‘Muslim’ women, standing near no the Purdah clad A.S.Sainaba, Women’s Front President, he spoke about the freedom of women! Sainaba is the same woman who is accused of conducting a ‘squad’ to make a friendship trap for the Hindu college going girls and convert them by making them hate their own family, religion, and culture wisely using the peer pressure. Association of an Ex-Vice President with such type of terror based groups seldom made a headline let alone sparked an array of debates in this country.

Pranab spoke for the nation, in a function organized by the Hindutva group RSS. But Hamid Ansari spoke only for the Muslims and pondered about their upliftment while the ‘whole country’ deemed him as their ‘Vice President’.

Why no Congressmen then cried for ‘rethink’? Why Thanku brother’s devotee and the CM of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan kept silence? You just have to know that in your trained silence, in your appeasement politics, in your divisive policies, the growth of Hindutwa in this country was made possible.

After retirement from their respective positions, the President and Vice-President can participate in any social gatherings of their choice. That liberty is not religion specific. Those who intrude into Pranab’s choice to attend a function may not do so in Hamid’s case, because one is from unorganized majority religion and the other vote bank minority religion, that at any case should be appeased. So let’s close the controversies on Pranab’s visit to RSS HQ and strive to find out the social problems in the country and unified clear it out.