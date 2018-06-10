Door is open, Seats will be Given, BJP’s destruction is the aim:Congress

In the upcoming Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly elections, a possible Congress-BSP alliance will be fighting BJP. Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said that Congress was ready to form an alliance with anyone in the state and that the door was left open. When like-minded parties united, the seat division problem would not be a ‘Spead breaker’, said the Congress leader.

Scindia is the campaign committee head of the Madhya Pradesh Congress. It’s after long years that a combined work of political parties in the different spectrum is visible in Madhya Pradesh, possibly to grab the upper echelons of power through beating BJP. Scindya himself had proclaimed the aim of his party as bringing down Shivraj Singh Chauhan’s BJP government. Congress has left no stones unturned in achieving this aim.

See also:Congress’ Seva Dal to teach nationalism to RSS

He exhorted to all the ‘like-minded’ parties to stand united in such a crucial stage and that those with an independent, secular and developmental ideas for India should come together. He hoped that keeping all these things in mind if marched forward no problems regarding the seat division would arise.

He answered the question if Congress would create an alliance with BSP, by saying that ‘Congress has kept the doors opened’.Congress was ready for a discussion with any party but everybody should be aware of the ‘ultimate aim’, said Scindia.NDA government followed anti-people policies and those who join the alliance should set service to the people as their aim, clarified the Congress leader.

If those who came for a coalition were the strongest in their respective constituencies, they would be given appropriate positions in the legislature. At the same time, whatever might be the size of the party, they should behave in an equal mentality to all the other parties in the coalition, said Jyotiraditya Scindia.

He said that this decision to grab the power through a coalition would be spread to all states. It is like keeping the life breath for Congress in the case of upcoming elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Mizoram. At any cost, Congress had to win this, told Scindia. Defeat in those states would dim the chances of the party to get a victory in the next Loksabha elections, he clarified.