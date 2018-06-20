All you need to know about South Indian teenager who won Femina Miss India 2018: See Pics

Anukreethy Vas, a 19-year-old from Tamil Nadu has been crowned as Femina Miss India 2018. The grand event held in Mumbai was hosted by Bollywood celebrities filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Ayushmann Kurrana.

Anukreethy was among the 30 states winners who made it to Miss India 2018 sub contest held earlier this year in the city.

She will now go on to represent India on international beauty pageants. She will be India’s face in Miss World 2018.

Manushi Chhillar who won Miss World 2017 pageant crowned Vas at the extravagant event.

Education: The 19-year-old is pursuing BA in French from Loyola College in Chennai to become a translator. She did her schooling from RSK Higher Secondary School in Tiruchirappalli.

Interests: Her interest has been in modelling and acting since long. She is also an athlete.

Height: 5 feet 5 inches

Parents: She was raised by a single mother and credits her for being an inspiration.

21-year-old Meenakshi Chaudhary from Haryana was declared the first runner-up while 23-year-old Shrey Rao Kamvarapu Andhra Pradesh became the second runner-up.

The star-studded event was further graced with dance performances of Bollywood divas Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The judges’ panel included actors Bobby Deol, Malaika Arora, Kunal Kapoor, cricketers K L Rahul and Irfan Pathan, journalist Faye D’Souza and Bollywood’s fashion designer Gaurav Gupta whose collection the contestants were dressed in.