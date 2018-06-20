BJP destroyed J&K economically, socially and politically ,says Congress

The Congress party today attacked Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) alliance by saying “BJP has destroyed the state economically, socially and politically”.

Congress leader and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad’s statement comes a day after the BJP pulled out of PDP alliance in the state.

“Three-and-a-half years ago on March 15, there was an unethical alliance formed between BJP and PDP. During the Vidhan Sabha elections in 2014, BJP abused PDP while doing publicity for itself. And in the Valley, PDP with same intensity accused BJP.

However, the two enemies ironically joined hands after the elections,” Azad told media here.

“While PDP betrayed the people of Kashmir, BJP, on the other hand, betrayed Jammu locals. Most of the recruitments happened during BJP rule. Earlier terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir were not much educated. However, now for the first time doctors, engineers, MA, Post Graduate and even PhD holders have left their jobs and taken training under different terrorist organisations. They have destroyed Jammu and Kashmir economically, socially and politically. Now there is only five percent tourism left in the Valley,” he added.

The Congress leader further went on to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rampant incidents of the ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir from across the border.

Also Read : Mehbooba Mufti or Governor? Whose reign is easier for Jammu Kashmir?

“I still have those texts which were sent to people on behalf of Prime Minister Modi during the 2014 general elections wherein he asked the then (Congress) government why they are allowing ceasefire violations in the state and killings of our soldiers. PM Modi won the elections in the state and the country on the basis of issues in Kashmir,” Azad added.

“In last three-and-a-half years, the Centre has destroyed Kashmiriyat, they have buried humanity. The highest number of international ceasefire violations happened in Jammu, Kathua district and Samba district. It has never happened that so many houses near the Line of Control in Jammu borders have been destroyed. During the BJP rule, around 350 soldiers have died, around 325 civilians lost their lives and around 17,000 civilians got injured,” Azad added.

After receiving President Ram Nath Kovind’s approval, state governor N.N. Vohra on June 20 issued the proclamation to impose Governor’s Rule under section 92 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Governor’s Rule was necessitated after Mehbooba Mufti resigned as the Chief Minister.