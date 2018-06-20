This What Happened After Bollywood Actor Suddenly Kissed Kajal Aggarwal During The Shoot

Kajal Aggarwal made her Bollywood debut back in 2004 in the film ‘Kyun! Ho Gaya Na…’. It was a minor supporting role from where she went on to make her mark in the Telugu film industry. Her first lead role was in Telugu film ‘Lakshmi Kalyanam’ opposite Kalyan Ram in 2007. Unfortunately, the film did not do well at the box office. In the same year, Kajal Agarwal did ‘Chandamama’ which was her first commercially successful film as a lead actress.

In 2009, she appeared in ‘Magadheera’ in which she had a double role. Directed by famed Telugu director S.S. Rajamouli, the film established Kajal Agarwal’s name as one of the most sought-after actresses of the South Indian film industry.

In 2016, Kajal Agarwal appeared in ‘Do Lafzon Ki Kahani’, a romantic Hindi film directed by Deepak Tijori and got ringed in another controversy. While doing a scene, Kajal was reportedly kissed impromptu by her fellow male actor.

While doing a romantic scene with Kajal Agarwal, Randeep Hooda apparently got carried away and kissed her on her lips. The actress was utterly upset when Randeep Hooda kissed her as it was not a part of the script. Although Kajal did not say anything to Randeep, she demanded deletion and reshooting of the scene.

Kajal told PTI that she was petrified. The actress said: “I was petrified but Randeep made it very easy and comfortable for me. He ensured I was comfortable. We spoke a lot and I let my inhibitions down. I had my reservations about it as I have not done it in South. Then I understood the importance of it and that it was part of the script. I don’t know how this thing came up. Who does things like this. We are professionals and everything we do on screen is pre-decided.”

Talking about ‘Do Lafzon Ki Kahani’, the actress said:

“We both worked hard for this film. Both our characters are diametrically opposite each other. I am a very active, positive, radiant, happy-go-lucky, innocent girl, while Randeep is MMA fighter. He is intense, deep and has a dark past. So they are very opposite people and how they fall in love with each other.”